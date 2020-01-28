PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 874,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk