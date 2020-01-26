PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

