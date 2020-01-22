PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.94. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

