Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pagegroup to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

PAGE stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 471.40 ($6.20). 411,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 501.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?