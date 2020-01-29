Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,370 shares of company stock worth $3,930,264.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pagerduty stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

