PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $34.76 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $57,212,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 245,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $31,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

