PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 28,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,967. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

