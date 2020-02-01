PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.7% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 538,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,558 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

