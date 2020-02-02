PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.49, 1,598,363 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,644,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 454,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,333,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

