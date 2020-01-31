Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Director Patrick Russell Ward Acquires 90,193 Shares

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Director Patrick Russell Ward acquired 90,193 shares of Painted Pony Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,305,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,305,705.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

