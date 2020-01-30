Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Insider Purchases C$58,543.00 in Stock

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) insider Stuart Jaggard bought 58,543 shares of Painted Pony Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$171,560.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

