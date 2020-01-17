Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $342.00

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.50), with a volume of 48120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.33).

The stock has a market cap of $154.40 million and a P/E ratio of 335.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, insider Mickola Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

