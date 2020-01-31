Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,655,400.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.

PLMR opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

