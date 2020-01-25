Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $259,350.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palomar stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

