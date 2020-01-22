Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $47.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Palomar news, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,302,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,516,200 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,936. Palomar has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

