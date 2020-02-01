Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PLMR stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Palomar has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950 over the last three months.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio