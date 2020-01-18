Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $155,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,290,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,798,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QADA opened at $53.24 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QAD by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

