Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $22.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

PAM stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pampa Energia by 803.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

