Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 803.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

