Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.58

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $11.11. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1,032,587 shares.

PAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

