Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 4,119,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

