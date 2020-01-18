Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 2,039,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,242. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

