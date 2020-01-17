Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.94

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 114264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PCRFY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts predict that Panasonic Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?