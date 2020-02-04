Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels