Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce $405.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.04 million and the highest is $421.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $373.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,209.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com