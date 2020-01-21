Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 457,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $65.72.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

