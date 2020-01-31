Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. CL King began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?