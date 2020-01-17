Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at $275,789,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 622,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $65.68.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

