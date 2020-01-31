Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

PZZA traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $64.49. 12,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

