Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.06

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 48451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

