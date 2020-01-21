Par Pacific’s (PARR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $21.65 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $775,622.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $1,679,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,121 shares of company stock worth $3,764,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?