PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 189,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 262,663 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $29.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a PE ratio of -97.26 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 192.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?