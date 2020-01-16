PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:PAR opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.10 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $287,310.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,248,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

