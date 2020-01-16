Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

PAG stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 485.80 ($6.39). 388,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

