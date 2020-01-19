Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Shares Down 57.5%

Paragon Shipping Inc (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)’s stock price fell 57.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

