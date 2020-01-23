Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 3.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?