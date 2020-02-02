Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.85.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$6.04 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $810.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

