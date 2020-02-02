Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 333,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,910. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

