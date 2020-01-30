Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

PRTK stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

