Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.46.

PRTK stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 1,264,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,091. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com