Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,717,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 8,434,778 shares.The stock last traded at $0.88 and had previously closed at $0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEUM. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 5,087,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the third quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pareteum by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 184,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

