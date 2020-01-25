Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, 4,487,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,538,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEUM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pareteum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

