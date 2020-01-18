Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.81. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 163,762 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEUM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 223,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 89,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 5,087,616 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

