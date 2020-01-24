Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.15. Parity Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 36,622 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.16.

In other Parity Group news, insider Matthew Bayfield acquired 51,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,128.20 ($6,745.86).

About Parity Group (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

