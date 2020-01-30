Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 348,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,224. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

