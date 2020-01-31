Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 706,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. 233,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,793. Park Electrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

