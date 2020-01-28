Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.17. 7,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.26. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$23.16 and a 12 month high of C$31.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?