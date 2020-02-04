Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

PKOH stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,087,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund