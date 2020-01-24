Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $33.78. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 20,165 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

