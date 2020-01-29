Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,165.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 over the last three months. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

